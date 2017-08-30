Trump says "all options on the table" following DPRK missile launch

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "all options are on the table" after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched a missile that flew over Japan.



The Japanese government said on Tuesday that the DPRK fired a missile that fell into the Pacific Ocean after passing over the Japanese archipelago. The US military also confirmed the launch.



Trump warned that the launch is "threatening and destabilizing", adding "all options are on the table."



After the missile launch, Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the issue.

