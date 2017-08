Russia condemns Estonia for refusing to accredit Russian reporters

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Estonian authorities for not accrediting three Russian reporters asking to cover a European Union (EU) meeting.



The Russian reporters, of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, applied to cover a EU foreign ministers' meeting to be held on Sept. 7-8 in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.



The Estonian side didn't explain its refusal.



The Estonian decision undermines the EU's authority, Russian Foreign Ministry said.