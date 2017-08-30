Uber pays 3.7-mln-USD fine to resume operation in Philippines

Uber on Tuesday paid a 190-million-peso (3.7-million-US dollar) fine to the Philippine government for resuming its operation in the country after being off the road for 15 days.



Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) member Aileen Lizada said drivers nationwide could resume its operations after Uber paid the fine.



Apart from the fine, Uber is to pay its drivers 299 million pesos (5.9 million US dollars) in financial assistance for the days they were not allowed to ply the streets as a result of the suspension.



Last July 18, Uber paid 489 million pesos (9.6 million US dollars) imposed by the LTFRB for allowing vehicles to operate.



Uber has around 66,000 active units in the Philippines.



The LTFRB suspended Uber on Aug. 14 for violating a July 26 order stopping the company from accepting and approving new applications for accreditation.

