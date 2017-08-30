Tug of war held at wetland park of Gongshui River in Hubei

Contestants compete in a tug of war at the wetland park of Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Contestants compete in a tug of war at the wetland park of Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Zijia)

Contestants compete in a tug of war at the wetland park of Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Contestants compete in a tug of war at the wetland park of Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Contestants compete in a tug of war at the wetland park of Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Song Wen)