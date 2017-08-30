Disabled man learns traditional Chinese art skills

Wan Erchun, 30, blends pigments as he creates a painting in his home in Xibao Village of Nanfan Town, Jiangxian County of Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 29, 2017. Wan, suffering hand and feet deformities, determined to turn the direction of his fate by starting an effort to learn traditional Chinese art skills since 2005 and has now mastered Chinese painting, calligraphy and seal engraving. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

