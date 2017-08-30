Demonstrators protest against deployment of THAAD in Seoul

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/30 10:49:13

Demonstrators protest against the deployment of THAAD, in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)


 

