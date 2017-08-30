Giant panda in Britain could give birth in September

An undated photo provided by Edinburgh Zoo shows giant panda Tian Tian at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. Tian Tian, the only female Chinese giant panda in Britain, is pregnant, and a cub could be born in September, local media reported here on Aug. 24, 2017. Tian Tian, which means Sweetie in Chinese, was born on Aug. 24, 2003 at the Beijing Zoo in China. She is currently living with Yang Guang, meaning Sunshine in Chinese, at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. They are Britain's only pair of pandas. (Xinhua/Edinburgh Zoo)

An undated photo provided by Edinburgh Zoo shows giant panda Tian Tian at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. Tian Tian, the only female Chinese giant panda in Britain, is pregnant, and a cub could be born in September, local media reported here on Aug. 24, 2017. Tian Tian, which means Sweetie in Chinese, was born on Aug. 24, 2003 at the Beijing Zoo in China. She is currently living with Yang Guang, meaning Sunshine in Chinese, at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. They are Britain's only pair of pandas. (Xinhua/Edinburgh Zoo)

An undated photo provided by Edinburgh Zoo shows giant panda Tian Tian at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. Tian Tian, the only female Chinese giant panda in Britain, is pregnant, and a cub could be born in September, local media reported here on Aug. 24, 2017. Tian Tian, which means Sweetie in Chinese, was born on Aug. 24, 2003 at the Beijing Zoo in China. She is currently living with Yang Guang, meaning Sunshine in Chinese, at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. They are Britain's only pair of pandas. (Xinhua/Edinburgh Zoo)

Photos of Tian Tian and Yang Guang are seen at the entrance to Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland, Britain on Aug. 28, 2017. Tian Tian, the only female Chinese giant panda in Britain, is pregnant, and a cub could be born in September, local media reported here on Aug. 24, 2017. Tian Tian, which means Sweetie in Chinese, was born on Aug. 24, 2003 at the Beijing Zoo in China. She is currently living with Yang Guang, meaning Sunshine in Chinese, at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. They are Britain's only pair of pandas. (Xinhua/Han Yan) (zw)