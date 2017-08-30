L.A. after-school coach sentenced to 105 years in prison for molesting girls

A 44-year-old ex-coach on Tuesday was sentenced to 105 years in state prison for molesting seven little girls at an after-school program at elementary schools in Los Angeles County, California in the United States.



Ronnie Lee Roman got the maximum sentence he could have gotten in Los Angeles County Superior Court.



Roman was found guilty on June 7 of seven counts of lewd acts with a child. Six of the crimes occurred on school grounds and a seventh was at the victim's home, according to the District Attorney's Office.



Dating as far back as 2002, he molested victims ranging from 8 to 11 in age when he worked at Cahuenga Elementary School in Koreatown and Vine Elementary schools in Hollywood.

