Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows the view of a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi. (Xinhua/Masroor)

A camel vendor waits for customers at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Umar Qayyum)