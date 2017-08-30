China's Hoh Xil connected to the Internet

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2016 shows the Sonam Dargye protection station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Hoh Xil was listed as a UNESCO world natural heritage last month. A satellite communication facility was put into operation at the Sonam Dargye protection station on Aug. 29, 2017, connecting Hoh Xil with the Internet. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Technicians install a satellite communication facility at the Sonam Dargye protection station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 27, 2017. Hoh Xil was listed as a UNESCO world natural heritage last month. The satellite communication facility was put into operation on Aug. 29, connecting Hoh Xil with the Internet. (Xinhua/He Lihui)

A technician tests a satellite communication facility at the Sonam Dargye protection station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 29, 2017. Hoh Xil was listed as a UNESCO world natural heritage last month. The satellite communication facility was put into operation on Tuesday, connecting Hoh Xil with the Internet. (Xinhua/Zheng Yuehua)

Technicians test a satellite communication facility at the Sonam Dargye protection station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 28, 2017. Hoh Xil was listed as a UNESCO world natural heritage last month. The satellite communication facility was put into operation on Aug. 29, connecting Hoh Xil with the Internet. (Xinhua/He Lihui)