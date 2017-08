A cub of Malayan Tapir and her mother eat fruit inside a cage in Bandung zoo park, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Banyu Biru)

Visitors watch a cub of Bengal Tiger inside a cage in Bandung zoo park, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Banyu Biru)

Zookeeper holds a cub of Bengal Tiger in Bandung zoo park, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Banyu Biru)

A cub of Malayan Tapir and her mother are seen inside a cage in Bandung zoo park, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Banyu Biru)