Scenery of night scene with lighting system in Hesilu, China's Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/30 13:45:56

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: GALLERY,LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus