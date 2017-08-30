Scenery of night scene with lighting system in Hesilu, China's Zhejiang

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2017 shows a night view lit up by LED bulbs in Hesilu Village of Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The village, a tourist spot famous for its lavender adorned scenery, is creating night scene with lighting system to attract more tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)