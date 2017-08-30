India's Mumbai rains kill 5, triggering flooding, water logging

Five people were killed after heavy rains lashed India's financial capital Mumbai, triggering floods and water logging, reports said Wednesday.



"Three people, including two children, were killed when a house collapsed in the city last night while a 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died in rain-related incidents in Thane,' local media reports said.



The flooding which was termed as the worst in the city since 2005 disrupted road and rail traffic, following which authorities issued an alert asking people to stay indoors.



The authorities have ordered closure of educational institutions as a precautionary measure and asked all non-essential government staff to stay at home if the rain persists.



The rains hit the city on Tuesday and brought the capital to standstill.



Owing to heavy rains local trains and buses stopped plying in wake of flooding of tracks and roads. Thousands of people were stranded at railway stations, bus terminals and offices.



Police Wednesday said traffic has been cleared.



"Traffic is almost clear and people can now travel by road," police said, adding "train services have been restored on most lines."



Most of trains however are running behind schedule.



Meteorological department officials said there was little rain overnight, however there are predictions of heavy rain in some places later in the day.



According to officials almost 300 mm rain was recorded in some parts. The rains on Tuesday were 29 times more than the average.



Local government said they have kept five teams of disaster response force personnel, beside choppers to rescue people in case of any eventuality.

