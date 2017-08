Tan Zongliang of Shandong sets shooting world record

Tan Zongliang of Shandong set a world record in men's 10m air pistol final with 242.3 points at 13th Chinese National Games in Tianjin on Wednesday.



The current world record was set by Christian Reitz of Germany with 241.6 points on March 10, 2017 at European Shooting Championship in Maribor of Slovenia.