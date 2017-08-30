DPRK's missile launch arouses international concern

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s missile test-firing early Tuesday has drawn grave concern from the international community.
The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the DPRK's latest missile launch, demanding it immediately ceases such actions.
In a statement, the council stressed that those DPRK actions are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states.
The council demanded the DPRK not proceed with any further launches using ballistic missile technology and comply with relevant Security Council resolutions, said the statement.
US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday condemned the DPRK's missile launch and threatened that "something serious has to happen."
"What happened yesterday was absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible," she said. "No country should have missiles flying over them," referring to the fact that the DPRK ballistic missile flew over Japan.
Haley stopped short of talking about military action against the DPRK, but she said: "Enough is enough."
Jonathan Allen, Britain's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, also condemned DPRK's missile launch.
"We condemn it completely and we call on North Korea
(DPRK) to heed the unanimous position of the international community," he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.
In Abu Dhabi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that Pyongyang should fully abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.
He promised adherence to the principle in the next meeting at the UN, in which the DPRK's recent missile launch would be discussed.
The Slovak Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the DPRK's missile test on Tuesday.
"The Slovak Republic condemns North Korea's activities, which have the potential to violate regional stability and international peace," the statement said.
The ministry called on Pyongyang to take measures aimed at building trust and a constructive dialogue with the international community.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the launch is "threatening and destabilizing," adding "all options are on the table."
China on Tuesday called on all parties involved in the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue to refrain from provoking each other and raising tension.
"I suggest all parties calmly and meticulously study the relevant resolutions by the UN Security Council," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a daily press briefing, explaining that the resolutions consist of at least two parts: to curb the nuclear and missile development by the DPRK, and to resume the Six-Party Talks.
The DPRK confirmed Wednesday it test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile Tuesday to counter the ongoing US-South Korea joint military drills.
"The fired ballistic rocket crossed the sky above Oshima peninsula of Hokkaido and Cape Erimo of Japan along the preset flight track and accurately hit the preset target waters in northern Pacific," said the DPRK's official news agency KCNA, adding it had no security impact on neighboring countries.