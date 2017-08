Landslide buries nine villagers in NW China

A landslide Wednesday buried nine people in northwest China's Qinghai Province, local authorities said.



Rescuers have pulled out three people, with one showing no vital signs of life. Rescue for the other six are still underway.



The landslide occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in a village of Guoluo Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Qinghai.