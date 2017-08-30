S.Korean president names former lawmaker as new ambassador to China

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Wednesday named a former lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party as new ambassador to China.
Noh Young-min, the former three-term lawmaker, was tapped as the first South Korean ambassador to China under the Moon Jae-in government, according to the presidential Blue House.
Noh served as chief of staff for Moon in the 2012 presidential election, in which Moon was defeated by his predecessor Park Geun-hye who was impeached and stood trial for corruption charges.
Moon won a landslide victory in the May 9 presidential by-election, caused by his predecessor's impeachment.