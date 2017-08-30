Chinese envoy rejects DPRK missile launch, calls for peaceful solution

A Chinese envoy to the United Nations on Tuesday rejected the latest missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and called for efforts to bring the issue back to the right track of dialogue.
China is opposed to the DPRK's launches using ballistic missile technology and Pyongyang should comply with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Liu Jieyi, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting.
He also urged all parties concerned to exercise restraint and to avoid "mutually provocative actions" that might exacerbate regional tension.
The Security Council resolution adopted on Aug. 5 provides for further sanctions against the DPRK, but also calls for the resumption of the six-party talks and pledges to seek a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution and underscores the de-escalation efforts by relevant parties, he said.
All relevant parties should implement the provisions of the Security Council resolutions "in a comprehensive integrated manner," avoid any rhetoric or action that might raise tension on the Korean Peninsula
, and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue, he said.
The envoy said the suspension-for-suspension proposal and dual-track approach put forward by China is a realistic and feasible formula for a proper settlement of the issue, asking the relevant parties for due consideration and positive responses.
The idea of dual approach involves parallel efforts to move forward both de-nuclearization and the establishment of a peaceful mechanism on the peninsula; the initiative of suspension-for-suspension calls on the DPRK to suspend its nuclear and missile activities and on the United States and South Korea to suspend their large-scale war games.
China opposes any chaos or war on the peninsula, said the Chinese envoy, noting that military deployment is not helpful. The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile shield by the United States in South Korea severely jeopardizes regional strategic balance, undermining the strategic security interests of all regional countries, including China, he said. "It will further escalate tension on the peninsula, making the issue more complicated and intractable."
He asked for a halt to the deployment and the dismantling of related facilities.
Liu also urged countries to stop using domestic legislation to impose unilateral sanctions on individuals and entities in other countries.
"China is always committed to the goal of de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the maintenance of peace and stability on the peninsula and the settlement of the issue through dialogue and consultations," said the Chinese envoy.
The de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is in the interests of all parties, said Liu. He expressed the hope that all parties concerned would work with China to take up their due share of responsibilities and bring the issue back to the right track of peaceful dialogue.
The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday after the DPRK's latest launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. The council strongly condemned Pyongyang for Monday's launch and multiple launches on Friday. The council demanded the DPRK immediately cease such "outrageous actions" that violate relevant Security Council resolutions.