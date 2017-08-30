Le Méridien holds Ai Mei Midsummer exhibition in Hong Kong

The Tracing-Ai Mei Midsummer traveling exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of the Marriott Group, staged the Tracing-Ai Mei Midsummer traveling exhibition in Hong Kong from August 21 to 27. Each of the 11 exclusive artworks was jointly created by Le Méridien and Rare Art and represented a Le Méridien hotel. It was the first time that the art pieces were being showcased in Hong Kong. The works were displayed in Shanghai, Xiamen in Fujian Province, and Huizhou in Guangdong Province before."The Tracing-Ai Mei Midsummer collection aims to convey the cultural features of the different destinations, introduce local culture to guests and encourage them to explore," said Kong Le, the brand director of Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts."From Shanghai to Hong Kong, we hope that we can give a brand new destination exploration experience to our guests by showcasing the Ai Mei Midsummer collection and injecting diversified vitality into the local culture."The exhibition opened at the Le Méridien Cyberport hotel in Hong Kong. It showcased 11 Le Méridien destinations to guests and introduced Rare Art's unique artwork for Le Méridien Cyberport. Its design, which was inspired by old Hong Kong films, combines black-and-white film with bauhinia, the flower of Hong Kong, to create a strong cultural and visual effect.Hong Kong films became popular in the 1980s and had hits for many years. It is said that Hong Kong films' impressive results both in output and box office revenue helped pioneer Chinese films. Hong Kong is well-known as one of the five film production bases in the world.During the seven-day exhibition, guests got a close look at the artwork representing the 11 Le Méridien hotels and saw firsthand the unique craftsmanship and design of each piece of sculpted art.Le Méridien Cyberport also served finger puffs and Japanese cuisine. Through unique food, Ai Mei Midsummer brought sensual pleasures characterized by destinations and culture to guests, showcasing the unique triple layered approach of the brand: destination, culture and food. Guests who uploaded pictures of the exhibition to their social media accounts were also rewarded with a generous food discount.The traveling exhibition will continue on its journey to Le Méridien Shimei Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Le Méridien Chongqing, Nan'an, Le Méridien Qingdao, Le Méridien Qingdao West Coast Resort, Le Méridien Zhengzhou, Le Méridien Yixing, and Le Royal Méridien Shanghai.The 11 artworks will also be displayed at Lane Crawford shopping malls in the future. Shoppers will not only get a taste of the unique art and beauty of each Le Méridien destination but will also enjoy the charming destination culture created by Le Méridien Hotels and Rare Art at Lane Crawford shopping malls in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu in Sichuan Province and Hong Kong.