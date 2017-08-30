Beijing Hyundai denies production suspension in China

The operation at the four Chinese plants of Beijing Hyundai, an affiliate of South Korea-based automaker Hyundai Motor, remains as usual and the manufacturer has not been informed of any plan of halting production, a spokesperson of Beijing Hyundai told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The comment came after a report in the Financial Times on Wednesday claimed that the automaker had ceased production at its four Chinese factories, including three units in Beijing and one plant in Cangzhou, North China's Hebei Province, after a local supplier "refused to provide necessary parts" after not receiving payments.



The spokesperson said he had no idea about the reported default. "We have about 200 suppliers so I am not clear about all the business transactions."



The automaker's fifth factory in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, whose construction was completed on July 19, will be put into production "soon as scheduled", he added.