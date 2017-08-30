Universities establish depts to strengthen teachers' ideology

Universities affiliated with Communist Party of China (CPC）have established departments devoted to strengthening teachers' ideology and political consciousness.

According to recent reports by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC,several universities including Zhejiang University, the Central University of Finance and Economics, and China Agricultural University have established "Party committee teacher departments."

The commission didn't mention whether the prestigious Tsinghua University has set up such department but it said the school "will build a teacher development center, guide new teachers as well as scale up workshops for young teachers on both Marxist theory and university culture."

The CCDI recently reported the outcome of its inspections of 29 universities across the country from February to April, thepaper.cn reported.

The Party committee teacher department in Peking University was set up in 2015 and others at intuitions such as Central South University and Southwest Jiaotong University were established recently.

The Global Times found Party committee teacher departments in many universities have been set up as part of human resources departments and are also often led by the same personnel.

For example, Liang Qi, the head of HR at Shanghai Jiao Tong University also heads its Party committee teacher department, the university reported on its website in May.

The Party committee teacher department of Central South University is headed by Chen Yuru, who is also the head of HR, its website reported on August 16.