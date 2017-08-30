Iraq's border crossing with Jordan officially reopened

The Turaibil border crossing between Jordan and Iraq was officially reopened on Wednesday, the Iraqi embassy in Amman said Tuesday.



"Following the Iraqi army's victory over the so called terrorist Islamic State and the restoration of normal life to Iraqi towns and cities bordering Jordan and as part of keenness between the two countries to boost ties, the borders were reopened," the embassy said in a statement.



The reopening of the border crossing followed the success in securing the international road between Jordan and Baghdad and this will help boost trade and economic ties between the two countries, the statement said.



"The governments of the two countries pledged to exert all their efforts to enhance further cooperation in this regard," it said.



In 2015, Iraq officially closed the Turaibil border crossing with Jordan after the Islamic State group controlled some areas on the Iraqi side of the border.



The border closure has caused losses worth hundreds of millions for Jordanian industries and the land transport sector.

