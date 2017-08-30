UNICEF, Rwandan join efforts to curb child labor in tea industry

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has signed an agreement with Rwanda's National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) to stop child labor in the tea industry.



Under the deal inked Tuesday, the UN agency will bring expertise and train staff to Rwanda's tea sector, helping the African country improve the welfare of children and mothers, said Ted Maly, UNICEF representative to Rwanda.



Maly said their work will focus on leveraging expertise and ensuring children and mothers good nutrition and health.



The deal is in line with the Rwandan government's commitment to protecting children's inalienable rights of safety, being cared and so on, regardless of their parents' economic conditions, said Sandrine Urujeni, NAEB's deputy chief executive officer.



Children involved in non-hazardous child labor represented 3.4 percent of all children aged between six and 17 in Rwanda, according to the Integrated Livelihood Conditions Survey released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda in 2016.



Between 2014 and 2016, 2,700 children were withdrawn from work of the tea sector and returned to the school, according to various stakeholders' reports.

