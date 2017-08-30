23 dead, 12 missing in SW China landslide

The death toll from a landslide in southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday morning has risen to 23, with 12 still missing, rescuers said Wednesday.



As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, rescuers had pulled 31 people out of the debris, 23 of whom were already dead, according to the rescuers at the scene.



Among the eight injured, seven are being treated in hospital, though their injuries are not life threatening.



More than 2,000 people had been mobilized to search for the missing, rescuers said.



The landslide occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Monday in Zhangjiawan Township, Nayong County, affecting 34 households. More than 600,000 cubic meters of rock and mud fell for 200 meters before hitting a village.



The province has seen continuous rainstorms over the past week as a result of two recent typhoons.

