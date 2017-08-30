China to restore UNESCO-listed timber building

China's cultural heritage authority said Wednesday it will take measures to protect the ancient wooden architecture which has suffered structural damage caused by a leaking roof.



Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as part of the Mount Wutai ensemble in 2009, Foguang Temple is one of the finest remaining examples of Tang Dynasty (618-907) architecture. Its East Main Hall is the highest surviving timber building of the Tang Dynasty and contains life-sized clay sculptures.



The State Administration of Cultural Heritage said that a working team had been sent to the temple to investigate the damage to the hall caused by days of continuous rain, and a restoration plan will be made soon.



"The East Main Hall of Foguang Temple is one of the four remaining structures of the Tang Dynasty in China and has great value," said deputy head of the administration Gu Yucai. "We'll take a rigorous and scientific attitude toward the protection."



As the largest wood building of the Tang Dynasty remaining today, the East Main Hall has 35 colorful Tang Dynasty sculptures and wall murals depicting various Buddhist stories.

