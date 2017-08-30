China to be world's largest film market by 2020

China's box office sales will reach 55 billion yuan (8.36 billion US dollars) in 2017 and the Chinese film market is expected to be the world's largest by 2020, said the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT).



The increase in facilities has created a foundation for the booming market. China has surpassed North America with more than 44,4000 movie screens, including more than 38,300 3D screens in China as of March 2017.



Domestic films have covered various themes from revolutionary history to the people's pursuit of happiness, attracting a growing domestic and overseas audience.



Chinese films reached nearly 49.3 billion yuan in ticket sales, including 3.8 billion yuan in the overseas market in 2016, according to the SAPPRFT.



China also passed a law on movie promotion in March 2017 to channel more film resources in rural areas and introduce more products to the world.

