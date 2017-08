Kashmiri men gather with their boats laden with vegetables at the floating vegetable market on Dal Lake at dawn in Srinagar.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/8/30 18:09:27

Kashmiri men gather with their boats laden with vegetables at the floating vegetable market on Dal Lake at dawn in Srinagar. (VCG/Yawar Nazir)