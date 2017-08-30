My love for my two cultures

I am teaching at a Chinese company that asked me to help them practice their English because they will have to go to a conference in London in November to try to attract new business partners.I love to teach them. They are very eager to learn and are curious about Western life and thinking.I have some experience with Chinese habits too. I tell them that not all foreigners are used to China, its culture and habits. So, when we are abroad, we should always bear in mind that people are not familiar with our way of living.When they asked if they could invite potential business partners to dinner, I also realized that I would have to teach them about Western dining and table etiquette. I love that we can learn so much from each other's culture.At home, we are in a somewhat similar situation. My husband and I have booked our tickets to go to Belgium in October.It is going to be my husband's second visit to my home country. He is already getting nervous and wants to eat more Western food. He also eats with a knife and fork more to get used to it again.I, on the other hand, love to eat with chopsticks. Even when I was in Belgium, I would sometimes eat with chopsticks because I am so used to it, and I love the feel of it.I am amazed at how living in another country and a totally different culture has opened my mind.I appreciate things from Belgium much more when I am there, but on the other hand, I miss things from China a lot as well.I feel that I have one foot in Belgium and one foot in China.My husband is thinking of moving to Belgium in the future, but I am not so sure. Although I do miss the European life, because it is more relaxed and quiet, I also miss China when I am in Europe.I think once you are familiar with two cultures, it is hard to choose which one you like more. You learn to love and hate certain things about each culture.I do think that it would be good to move to Belgium for a period so that my husband can experience what it is like to live in another culture.He would also be able to learn more about my culture. But only the future will tell where we will live permanently.

