Happy birthday:



If your current routine has gotten you stuck in a rut, do not hesitate to try something new, even if it is just to shake things up. Go out of your way to find activities that you would otherwise avoid. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5, 17, 19.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



An unexpected situation will present you the opportunity to develop a new social connection. Your fun-loving personality and easygoing nature will make you the center of attention. Taking the time to research investments will pay off big time. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will find it very difficult today to focus on repetitive tasks. If you find yourself losing out in the battle with boredom feel free to take a break for a bit. It will be more effective to deal with things once you are refreshed than trying to push through the monotony. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You can reduce your stress levels if you refuse to let others take advantage of you. Following your intuition will enable you to make choices that will lead you down the right path. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Try not to get too frazzled about the changes going on around you. Jumping to conclusions before all the facts are in will only add to your distress. You will have an opportunity to take part in an activity that will bring you increased clout. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It's time to curb your spending habits. Set a budget, look over your personal papers and make sure you are on track. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Not everyone will understand or approve of your tactics. Avoid an argument by refusing to disagree. Focus on your own tasks, not on what others are doing. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take time out to examine your relationships with others. Pay attention to the signals you are getting so that you can figure out who is and who is not on your side. Romantic gestures will prove highly effective tonight. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Be open and honest about your feelings. Never assume that someone knows what you are thinking. If you care for someone, let him or her know. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will receive mixed signals from a colleague today. If you are not sure what is expected of you, don't be afraid to ask someone within your group. Speculation on your part will only add to your confusion and make things more complicated. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Uphold any commitment you have made to your employers. Do not allow your emotions to overshadow what needs to be done. Do whatever it takes to avoid discord, as any fighting will just make things a million times worse. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Earning a living needs to be your top priority. Do whatever it takes to help you move forward professionally and financially. A focus on education is your best bet. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Financial gains are in your future. Look at your plans for today and go over every detail. Once you are satisfied with your strategy, make it known and promote what you have to offer. ✭✭✭