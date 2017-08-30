puzzle
ACROSS
1 It may be passed on stage
5 The end of ___ (retirement of a legend)
10 Public relations or board game effort
14 First-class
15 Utilizes a track, in a way
16 Continental cash
17 Things craved in the wee hours
20 City in Utah
21 Baltimore pros
22 Measurable units of work
25 Fairy-tale beast
26 It may participate in school fundraising
29 Little clever remarks
31 Certain military forces
35 "Lord of the Rings" baddie
36 Ancient calculators
38 Raines or Fitzgerald
39 Someone we wait for in the wee hours
43 Grad
44 "Neato!" relative
45 Grade A item
46 Cedar ___, Iowa
49 Frenzied way to run
50 Bar or bakery order
51 Drop of sadness
53 Stuff that gets filtered
55 Impressive homes and their properties
58 Completes a flight
62 Thing we watch in the wee hours
65 One maker of laptops
66 Like a bad day for baseball
67 Done with
68 Units of electrical resistance
69 Buoy one's spirits
70 Swear by
DOWN
1 Feeler on a creepy crawler
2 Pride sound
3 Word with "stumble" or "latch"
4 Irritate
5 Jeremy's "Entourage" character
6 Hound and pester
7 Lingering sound effect
8 Old-fashioned
9 Put task to person
10 Altitude baseline
11 Dark purplish-brown to dark red
12 Bugs significantly
13 Refusals
18 Bates of "Psycho"
19 Director Ephron
23 Vast desert
24 Some males in the forest
26 Type of bear or cap
27 Sing-song syllables
28 Misbehave
30 Vowel that's not stressed
32 More green around the gills
33 Funeral tune
34 Army officer, informally
37 Gossip-rag tidbits
40 Things sending out stuff
41 Hoof-hitting-pavement sound
42 High-pH substance
47 Sausage purveyor Jimmy
48 Lampoon
52 Fit for royalty
54 Bruce Wayne's is stately
55 For every one
56 Thorn locale
57 Actor LaBeouf
59 Campbell of TV and film
60 One-on-one face-off
61 Nimble and quick
62 Member of a Buddhist people
63 "Boom" maker
64 Strong solution of sodium
solution