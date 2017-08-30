Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/30 19:03:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 It may be passed on stage

  5 The end of ___ (retirement of a legend)

 10 Public relations or board game effort

 14 First-class

 15 Utilizes a track, in a way

 16 Continental cash

 17 Things craved in the wee hours

 20 City in Utah

 21 Baltimore pros

 22 Measurable units of work

 25 Fairy-tale beast

 26 It may participate in school fundraising

 29 Little clever remarks

 31 Certain military forces

 35 "Lord of the Rings" baddie

 36 Ancient calculators

 38 Raines or Fitzgerald

39 Someone we wait for in the wee hours

 43 Grad

 44 "Neato!" relative

 45 Grade A item

 46 Cedar ___, Iowa

 49 Frenzied way to run

 50 Bar or bakery order

 51 Drop of sadness

 53 Stuff that gets filtered

 55 Impressive homes and their properties

 58 Completes a flight

 62 Thing we watch in the wee hours

 65 One maker of laptops

 66 Like a bad day for baseball

 67 Done with

 68 Units of electrical resistance

 69 Buoy one's spirits

 70 Swear by

DOWN

  1 Feeler on a creepy crawler

  2 Pride sound

  3 Word with "stumble" or "latch"

  4 Irritate

  5 Jeremy's "Entourage" character

  6 Hound and pester

  7 Lingering sound effect

  8 Old-fashioned

  9 Put task to person

 10 Altitude baseline

 11 Dark purplish-brown to dark red

 12 Bugs significantly

 13 Refusals

 18 Bates of "Psycho"

 19 Director Ephron

 23 Vast desert

 24 Some males in the forest

 26 Type of bear or cap

 27 Sing-song syllables

 28 Misbehave

 30 Vowel that's not stressed

 32 More green around the gills

 33 Funeral tune

 34 Army officer, informally

 37 Gossip-rag tidbits

 40 Things sending out stuff

 41 Hoof-hitting-pavement sound

 42 High-pH substance

 47 Sausage purveyor Jimmy

 48 Lampoon

 52 Fit for royalty

 54 Bruce Wayne's is stately

 55 For every one

 56 Thorn locale

 57 Actor LaBeouf

 59 Campbell of TV and film

 60 One-on-one face-off

 61 Nimble and quick

 62 Member of a Buddhist people

 63 "Boom" maker

 64 Strong solution of sodium

solution



 

