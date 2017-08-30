puzzle

ACROSS1 It may be passed on stage5 The end of ___ (retirement of a legend)10 Public relations or board game effort14 First-class15 Utilizes a track, in a way16 Continental cash17 Things craved in the wee hours20 City in Utah21 Baltimore pros22 Measurable units of work25 Fairy-tale beast26 It may participate in school fundraising29 Little clever remarks31 Certain military forces35 "Lord of the Rings" baddie36 Ancient calculators38 Raines or Fitzgerald39 Someone we wait for in the wee hours43 Grad44 "Neato!" relative45 Grade A item46 Cedar ___, Iowa49 Frenzied way to run50 Bar or bakery order51 Drop of sadness53 Stuff that gets filtered55 Impressive homes and their properties58 Completes a flight62 Thing we watch in the wee hours65 One maker of laptops66 Like a bad day for baseball67 Done with68 Units of electrical resistance69 Buoy one's spirits70 Swear byDOWN1 Feeler on a creepy crawler2 Pride sound3 Word with "stumble" or "latch"4 Irritate5 Jeremy's "Entourage" character6 Hound and pester7 Lingering sound effect8 Old-fashioned9 Put task to person10 Altitude baseline11 Dark purplish-brown to dark red12 Bugs significantly13 Refusals18 Bates of "Psycho"19 Director Ephron23 Vast desert24 Some males in the forest26 Type of bear or cap27 Sing-song syllables28 Misbehave30 Vowel that's not stressed32 More green around the gills33 Funeral tune34 Army officer, informally37 Gossip-rag tidbits40 Things sending out stuff41 Hoof-hitting-pavement sound42 High-pH substance47 Sausage purveyor Jimmy48 Lampoon52 Fit for royalty54 Bruce Wayne's is stately55 For every one56 Thorn locale57 Actor LaBeouf59 Campbell of TV and film60 One-on-one face-off61 Nimble and quick62 Member of a Buddhist people63 "Boom" maker64 Strong solution of sodium

