Word matters

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

So said Lv Tao, the deputy manager of the Jingmi channel in Changping district. Multiple accidental deaths have been occurring in the waterway recently after people go "wild swimming" or swimming in prohibited waterways in the channel. The latest accidental drowning was on August 1 in the Liangma River. The Beijing water authority has called on citizens to stop swimming in the city's rivers and lakes. The Jingmi channel is the main water supply for Beijing. A video surveillance system will be installed along the channel to prevent illegal swimming. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)