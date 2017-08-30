Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

sunbathe



日光浴



(rìɡuānɡyù)

A: Why have you been looking tanner and tanner recently? Why are you not using sun protection?



最近你的皮肤怎么越来越黑了？你怎么不注意防晒呢？



(zuìjìn nǐ de pífū zěnme yuè lái yuè hēi le？nǐ zěnme bù zhùyì fánɡshài ne?)

B: You really are out of loop. A bronze tan is all the rage now. I got this color by sunbathing.



你落伍了, 现在古铜色才是最流行的肤色, 我这可是靠晒日光浴晒出来的呢。



(nǐ luòwǔ le, xiànzài ɡǔtónɡsè cáishì zuì liúxínɡ de fūsè, wǒ zhè kěshì kào shài rìɡuānɡyù shài chūlái de ne.)

A: You shouldn't just blindly follow the latest fads. Strong UV rays can sunburn your skin. You still have to use protection before you sunbathe.



不要一味的追赶潮流, 过强的紫外线会晒伤皮肤, 晒日光浴之前也要给皮肤做好保护措施。



(bùyào yīwèi de zhuīɡǎn cháoliú, ɡuòqiánɡ de zǐwàixiàn huì shàishānɡ pífū, shài rìɡuānɡyù zhīqián yěyào ɡěi pífū zuòhǎo bǎohù cuòshī.)

B: You're right. I don't want to get cancer or something



你说得对, 我可不想因为这个得癌症。



(nǐ shuō de duì, wǒ kě bùxiǎnɡ yīnwèi zhèɡè dé áizhènɡ.)