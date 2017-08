A Uyghur soldier marries his bride during a ceremony at his post in Kizilsu Kirgiz Prefecture, China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on August 25, 2017. The couple said they had known each other for ten years, and exchanged more than 200 letters while the groom was stationed at China’s western border. The bride had traveled over 2,000 kilometers for the wedding. Photos: 81.cn