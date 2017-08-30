Interview with Wang Shunqing, consul general of the Consulate-General of China in Frankfurt

Wang Shunqing, consul general of the Consulate-General of China in Frankfurt (right) talks with former first vice mayor of Mannheim Dr. Norbert Egger





GT: The Consulate-General of China in Frankfurt's "Dialogue with the Consul General" event has been held three times this year. Why did you start this event?



Wang: This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Sino-German diplomatic relations. There will be a host of celebratory activities in both countries. To take part in these activities, we had the idea of inviting German friends in the consular district who have contributed to the bilateral relationship to conduct a series of dialogues. We wanted to hear their experiences of engaging with China over the decades and their legendary stories. I believe that discovering these extraordinary people and telling their stories is a great way to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Sino-German relationship.



Speaking of the bilateral ties, apart from the governmental and economic exchanges, the people-to-people exchange is also a very important aspect. In the Frankfurt area, there is no shortage of extraordinary stories and people, who have worked tirelessly to advance the relationship between Germany with China. Through the "Dialogue with the Consul General" event, we hope to tell better the stories of China and the Sino-German friendship and showcase the vigorous development of the relationship in the past 45 years.

GT: What have the three "Dialogue with the Consul General" events achieved? What feedback have you received?



Wang: In the past two weeks, we have separately invited Dr. Eckehard Scharfschwerdt, who has spent 15 years in the remote and poor areas of Yunnan Province treating people, and Klaus Schlappner, the first foreign coach of China's national football team, to participate in the dialogues. The feedback so far has been very positive and far exceeded our expectations. Both German- and local Chinese-language media have reported the dialogues. After the reports arrived in China, some mainstream media in China noticed our dialogues and got to know these extraordinary people in the Sino-German friendly exchanges. Some media conducted in-depth interviews with Dr. Scharfschwerdt and coach Schlappner.



Today our guest is the former first vice mayor of Mannheim Dr. Norbert Egger. He is a true legend in the Sino-German friendship. More than 20 years ago, he and his wife arrived in China and embarked on a journey following the ancient Silk Road. He hosted a big exhibition on the Silk Road five years ago to mark the 40th anniversary of the Sino-German diplomatic relationship. Under his direction, Mannheim built a very beautiful China Garden in the city 15 years ago, and the city has formed partnerships with Zhenjiang, East China's Jiangsu Province and Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. Hence he became an honorary resident of the two Chinese cities.



Today, we have also invited the representatives of a dozen friendly associations in the district to participate in the dialogue. We believes today's dialogue will achieve positive results.