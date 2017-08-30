The China conundrum

Are Chinese good at math? Do all Chinese do kung fu? Do Chinese like to eat dogs? Can Chinese raise pandas as pets?



As a native Chinese who is bad at math, knows little about kung fu, never eats dogs and who has only ever seen pandas in a zoo, I'm a little tired of answering such questions from my foreign friends.





Puzzled over the China quiz Photos: CFP and Chen Xia/GT









Put your China knowledge to the test



Two months ago, when Chinese student Cai Yujing mentioned in her graduation speech at Boston University that it was in the US she "tried fortune cookies for the first time in my life," the audience burst into generous laughter. Fortune cookies may be popular in overseas Chinese restaurants, but few Chinese mainlanders have ever heard of them.



Indeed, foreigners have developed many stereotypes about China and its people due to inevitable cultural differences and a lack of one-on-one interaction. Having never been to China before, some learn about it only through films, TV shows and media reports, which aren't necessarily very accurate.



So what about the expats already living here? Do they know any more than their peers back home?



A couple of days ago, my Global Times co-workers and I compiled a small quiz about China, and randomly tested eight foreigners on the streets of Shanghai.



The quiz contains 10 interesting "true or false" statements. How many can you get right?





A Chinese woman washes her face.





1: Most Chinese women's skin is smooth and silky.



The statement is true.



Compared to many Caucasian and black women, many Asian women do have softer and smoother skin.



A western man participating in a Chinese "blind date" TV show openly expressed his fondness for silky Asian skin. "The skin of Asian girls is super smooth! It feels so nice," he said. However, the show did stir a debate online as to whether his comments were "disrespectful."



To this question, six of the eight respondents answered "true." "Of course that's true," said Jonathan Tierney from New Zealand. "Chinese women seem to take very good care of themselves."



But Ukrainian-born Alena wasn't so sure. "I'd say it's more like 50/50. A lot of Chinese women do have good skin, but then there's a lot who have acne and dark spots."





A woman competes in a kung fu competition.





2: More than half of Chinese people practice kung fu



The statement is false.



Kung fu stars Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan may both be of Chinese origin, but that doesn't mean every single Chinese you meet on the street will be a potential kung fu master.



When a robbery happens, we call the police instead of disabling the thief ourselves with a sequence of fancy Black Tiger fists. Seriously.



In fact, kung fu is far less popular than soccer, basketball or ping pong among ordinary Chinese. In my own case, neither me, nor any of my friends or relatives, practice kung fu.



Surprisingly, however, four of the eight questioned thought this was true, including three Belorussians who had only been in China for a couple of days. And New Zealander Jonathan Tierney, although having lived in Shanghai for a year, also believed kung fu to be a hugely popular sport in China.





Dog meat sold during Yulin Dog Meat Festival





3: Most Chinese like to eat dogs.



The statement is false.



The notorious Yulin Dog Meat Festival, which takes place in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region every June, has been frequently covered by media at home and abroad in recent years and has caused heated debate globally.



Each year, disturbing photos of piles of dead dogs are widely disseminated online. And this sadly misleads many foreigners into thinking that all Chinese eat dogs.



Actually, eating dog meat is just a localized custom in a few southern areas and has never been a nationwide tradition.



Fortunately, to this question all of our participants gave the correct answer. None of them thought most Chinese like to eat dogs.





4: Chinese students' average GRE math scores rank top in the world.



The statement is true.



Although I personally performed badly in mathematics at school, many of my peers were very talented in this subject. Look at the recent global GRE or GMAT scores, and you will see that Chinese students regularly do better than other nationalities in similar tests.



Also, China boasts high-quality elementary math education. According to a story in the British newspaper The Guardian, some primary schools in the UK will start using Shanghai's math textbooks this September. "China's wealthy cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, produce some of the world's top-performing math pupils," the report said.



To this statement, seven of the eight participants answered "true." Only Vladimir from Belarus said he was not sure.





5: Among all Chinese cities, Beijing has the largest population.



The statement is false.



Beijing is the capital of China, but it has a slightly smaller population than Shanghai. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Beijing's population stood at 21.73 million at the end of 2016, compared to Shanghai's 24.2 million.



Seven of the participants' answers were correct. "I guess Shanghai rather than Beijing has the largest population," many of them said.



In fact, neither of the two metropolises are China's most populated. Chong-qing Municipality in Southwest China ranks first with a population of more than 30 million.





6: Urban residents can only have one child due to China's family planning policy.



The statement is now false. Although, only recently.



As a single child with no brothers or sisters, I had a relatively lonely childhood: always doing my homework alone, playing the piano alone and watching cartoons alone.



But things are different now. To tackle the problem of an aging society, China ended its 35-year-long, one-child policy in 2015, allowing couples to now have two children.



Many mothers have had, or are planning to have, a second baby. Their children will not experience the loneliness of the only child generation.



Half of the participants gave the correct answer. "I know that's false now," said Tierney. "The law has changed, and you can have more than one child."



Vladimir, who believed China is still implementing the one-child policy, said he was surprised after I told him the correct answer. "Anyway, that's good news," he commented.





7: All pandas belong to China. All overseas pandas abroad are on loan from China and any newborn cubs must be returned to China.



The statement is true. Sorry for breaking the hearts of any foreign panda lovers.



China stopped giving pandas to other countries as presents in 1982. Instead it now rents out the pandas, and takes back all baby pandas born overseas in order to expand the gene pool in domestic breeding programs.



To this statement, seven of the eight asked knew it be true.



"The pandas that aren't in China are on loan," said American Patricia Ann Mantey who happens to be a big fan of pandas. "At least in the US, they have to pay 1 million dollars a year for the pandas in the National Zoo in Washington."



Ukrainian Tim knew the situation in Europe is similar. "They [overseas zoos] have to give the pandas back to China to keep the population up."



Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, for example, has long been a must-visit destination for panda lovers.





8: In China, grandparents usually help take care of babies.



The statement is true.



Chinese senior citizens may have the world's busiest retired life - playing chess in the park, dancing in the square, doing housework for their children, and, of course, helping to raise babies.



In China it's very common for the elderly to help look after their grandkids. Three years ago, a nationwide survey showed that nearly 70 percent of Chinese senior citizens helped look after babies, although not all of them were necessarily happy doing this.



All of our participants said the statement is correct. "Of course it's true," said Massi from Algeria. "My wife is Chinese, and her parents do help a lot in taking care of our daughter."





9: China's official languages are Putonghua (standard Chinese) and Cantonese.



The statement is false.



Putonghua is the only official language in China. Cantonese, although widely used in southern areas including Guangdong, is considered a local dialect rather than a recognized official language.



This was perhaps the most confusing part of the quiz, as only two of the eight participants guessed the right answer.



Massi thought that all of the languages shown on the yuan banknotes, including Putonghua and languages of the four ethnic minority groups, were official languages of China.



Alternatively, Valentine from Belarus was under the impression that China has three official languages: traditional Chinese, modern (simplified) Chinese and Cantonese.



10: Chinese women don't take their husbands' surnames after marriage.



The statement is true.



Unlike their peers in most Western countries, modern Chinese women keep their maiden name after marriage.



"In Ukraine, it's common for women to take their husband's surname," said Alena. "I've never asked any of my Chinese friends about this, and the answer does surprise me."



Belarusian Nastya agreed. "It's surprising that Chinese women keep their birth names," she said. "In my country wives often take their husbands' surnames."



Five of the participants guessed this statement was correct, including Tim who has a Chinese wife. "I've no idea about the general situation in China, but my wife didn't take my surname," he said.



