Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"It's my fault for not properly educating my son."The father of an unruly boy who vandalized a metro map inside the carriage of an underground train has been subjected to an undisclosed fine because of the child's behavior. The 13-year-old boy was also reported to have urinated on the floor, and splashed a pot of ink around the carriage. He later posted photos of the damage on his father's social website account and openly boasted about his actions. The boy's father apologized to the metro authorities for what had happened and accepted the fine which is normally between 50 yuan ($7.58) and 500 yuan.