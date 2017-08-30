Shanghai to develop artificial intelligence zone

An artificial intelligence industrial cluster planned for Shanghai is expected to have a market value of tens of billion yuan by 2020, according to a report by thepaper.cn on Wednesday, citing Fang Shizhong, head of Xuhui district.



"We have more than 120 national-level and city-level science research institutions, 10 universities, dozens of national-level key laboratories and foreign-capital research and development centers," Fang said.



The news was announced at the 2017 Global (Shanghai) Artificial Intelligence Innovation Summit held in Xuhui district.



Experts also point out that Shanghai enjoys a number of advantages in developing artificial intelligence such as large data resources and more than 2 million registered businesses in the city.





