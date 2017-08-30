Police keep chilly fraud suspects covered

Ten suspects being escorted on charges of fraud that led to the death of a student arrived to a warm reception at a Changchun train station on Tuesday morning, media reported.



The Chinese nationals had been apprehended in Myanmar this month on charges of telemarketing fraud and are implicated in the death of a college student from Changchun.



Police had been transferring the group - dressed in clothing fit for the tropics - to Changchun Railway Station in Jilin Province, where the mercury dropped to an unseasonal 6 C.



Officers arrived with jackets and other warm clothing for the group, which had arrived in chilly Jilin Province dressed for tropical temperatures, media reported.



The fraud ring is being held responsible for the death of a college student in Changchun, who committed suicide on August 8 after the group tricked him out of 6,000 yuan ($911) in an online scam.



The group faces charges for more than 3.6 million yuan ($546,581) in fraud, police said.



Yidian News

