Chinese city to start ‘rap sheets’ on teachers to curb bribery in schools

It looks like students aren't the only ones that will have permanent records.



Teachers in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province will see files opened to record their performances in a bid to curb bribery and other misconduct, media reported.



Beginning September 1, teachers from kindergarten to high school will each have a personal "ethics archive," local education authorities announced.



Infractions include accepting gifts from parents or requiring students to pay for make-up lessons.



The files will serve as the basis for annual assessments, raises, bonuses and discipline in the coming years, the report read.



Many social media users expressed favor of the policy. "We should supervise teachers while respecting them and their teaching to create a good education environment," wrote "Puzhehei."



Yangtze Evening Post

