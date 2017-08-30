Student bikes across China for first day of college

A university freshman had a lot to celebrate after riding 4,300 kilometers across China for the start of the new semester.



Lin Jinmin, class of 2021 at Qiqihar Medical University, finished the epic trip in 22 days, traveling from his home in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to its northernmost Heilongjiang Province where the university campus is located.



The route took the new medical student through nine provinces and two municipalities, ending at his college campus gate in Qiqihar on August 22.



"I also stopped at every university gate along the way for a photo," said Lin.



A cycling enthusiast, Lin said he chose to bike the distance in order to start his life in college with an adventure.



"You only get to register for university once," he said, "It should be celebrated in a unique way."



Lin explained the trip was wrought with obstacles from flat tires to extreme weather. But he always was able to find a helping hand.



"Nice people during the trip have been really helpful," said Lin, adding he will be the first doctor in his family.



Shenghuo Daily

