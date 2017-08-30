Paris park to get themed makeover

Luxury goods giant LVMH is to lead a 60 million euro ($72 million) plan to turn the 157- year-old Jardin d'Acclimatation into one of France's top three amusement parks.



LVMH, which has managed the park since 1984, holds an 80 percent stake in a partnership with Compagnie des Alpes, a theme parks and ski resorts developer.



Paris officials last year renewed LVMH's concession for the 18-hectare Jardin d'Acclimatation in the west of the city, opening the way for a renovation of the garden and its attractions. The concession contract runs for 25 years.



Work will begin on September 4 and last until May 1, 2018 to build 17 new attractions.



Compagnie des Alpes and LVMH, controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault, want to raise annual visitor numbers to some 3 million by 2025 from 2 million at present, which would place it behind Disneyland Paris but ahead of Parc Asterix.



In March, Arnault had also unveiled plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation which sits next to the park.



Reuters

