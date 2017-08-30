Germany’s Mercedes-Benz looking to extend 53-month gain in China

Germany's Mercedes-Benz made it clear at the Chengdu Motor Show 2017 in Southwest China's Sichuan Province that it intends to extend its robust momentum in the Chinese market in recent years, which saw the 53rd consecutive month of growth in July.



At the Chengdu Motor Show, the German premium auto maker showcased 35 models from top-of-the-line S-class sedans to high-performance AMG models.



The strategy to relentlessly expand its product offerings has lifted Mercedes-Benz's standing in the world's largest auto market against fellow German premium brands BMW and Audi.



In the first seven months of 2017, Mercedes-Benz brands including smart cars delivered a total of 354,417 cars in the Chinese market, growing 34 percent year-on-year and marking 53 consecutive months of sales growth, Nicholas Speeks, president and CEO of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co, said at a news conference during the motor show.



That puts Mercedes-Benz ahead of BMW and Audi in terms of sales growth so far this year. BMW reported a 17 percent year-on-year growth in the first seven months of 2017, while Audi saw its sales plunge 9.1 percent year-on-year.



Speeks indicated that Mercedes-Benz will further expand its product portfolio and improve customer services to maintain stable development in the Chinese market. This year, Mercedes-Benz will bring a total of 15 new models to China while improving services at its e-commerce platforms, he said.



And those plans were evident at the Chengdu Motor Show, where Mercedes-Benz debuted a few new models targeting various segments of the market.



With the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG 43 series, the company is looking to put the AMG brand's high-performance features into everyday vehicles, targeting a growing population of Chinese high-performance car enthusiasts.



The AMG 43 series includes six models from sedans to sports utility vehicle models, with prices ranging from 688,000 yuan ($104,435) to 1.07 million yuan.



In addition, Mercedes-Benz also showcased upgraded models of the high-end S-class sedan, AMG GT models and C 300 coupe at the Chengdu Motor Show.





