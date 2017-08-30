China to start nationwide workplace safety inspection

The Work Safety Committee of the State Council has decided to send 31 inspection teams to regions across the country to check whether government regulations aimed at improving workplace safety are being properly implemented.



Starting in September, the inspection will mainly target businesses and sites such as coal mines, construction sites and chemical companies, according to the State Administration of Work Safety.



Results of the inspection will be included in provincial governments' work safety assessments, the safety watchdog said.



Despite regular calls by the government for more focus on work safety, frequent tragedies still occur. A lack of safety awareness, poor regulations and lax implementation of safety measures are among the factors leading to accidents.



In a recent "extremely severe" accident, at least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured on an expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province earlier this month.



In China, "extremely severe" accidents refer to those that cause more than 30 deaths, leave more than 100 severely injured or result in more than 100 million yuan (about 15 million US dollars) in direct economic losses.



Official data showed the number of workplace safety accidents fell 24.7 percent year on year to 27,478 during the January-July period, while related fatalities went down 16.8 percent to 19,783.

