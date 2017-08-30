Indonesia to boost preparation for Asian Games, evaluate achievement in SEA Games

The Indonesian government has decided to step up training and other preparation for athletes to vie in the Asian Games next year as it will undertake a total evaluation on the achievement in the SEA Games in Malaysia.



Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, also chairman of the Asian Games 2018 steering committee, disclosed on Wednesday that he has prepared a strategy to hike achievement of the country's athletes in the regional sport event in Indonesia next year, according to Sofyan Wanandi, staff of expert in the vice presidential office.



Indonesia misses target of top position in the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and only posts the fifth position.



"We must be well prepared with a special effort. We should avoid facing more serious problems in Asian Games. Those weaknesses will be used in an effort to improve performance within a year. We have had a plan," Kalla was quoted by Wanandi as saying at the vice presidential office.



Still, the vice president did not give a further detail on the strategy.



The expert said that the achievement of the Indonesian athletes in the SEA Games has to be appreciated, but he called all parties to undertake evaluation over the failure of the country to be among the top four in the regional event, where Indonesia secured 38 gold, 63 silver and 90 bronze medals.



"There must be a significant effort to improve this all. It must not be undertaken in as-usual way, but with extraordinary efforts," he stressed.



Indonesian Youth and Sport Minister Imam Nahrawi disclosed that he was concerned over the achievement in the SEA Games, saying that he was responsible on it.



"I must beg an apology, I take this responsibility and this will be a total evaluation for us," he said.



With such move, Minister Nahrawi expects the Indonesian athletes to create a better achievement in the Asian Games next year in Indonesia's capital and provincial capital of South Sumatra province.

