Artificial intelligence in Guizhou

The government in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou Province, signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Intel Corp and the Association of China Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation (ACAIII) on Wednesday in Beijing, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Under a long-term strategic partnership, the three parties will establish innovation accelerators, taking advantage of ACAIII's resources, Guiyang's experiences in using and exploring big data as well as innovations advanced by Intel, said the report.