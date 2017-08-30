Sino-Thai rail project contract

The Thai government on Tuesday approved the supervision contract of the first phase of the Thailand-China railway project after approving the design contract on August 22, paving the way for the two countries to sign these contracts next month, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The Thai cabinet approved the Construction Supervision Consultant Services Agreement with a budget of 3.5 billion baht ($103 million).



The first phase of the railway, a 253-kilometer high-speed link from Bangkok to the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, was approved by Thai cabinet in July with an estimated 179 billion baht in funding.



Thailand and China will sign the two contracts during Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's visit to China, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Tuesday.





