Figuratively speaking

140m yuan
Value of 760 vehicles imported via Alashankou port in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region in the first eight months, 5.3 times the full-year figure for 2016.
6.8%
Moody's Investors Service's new 2017 GDP growth forecast for China, up from 6.6 percent.
281.3b yuan
Investment in power grid projects across the country from January to July, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) said Wednesday.
1.1tr yuan
Investment in roads in China in the first seven months of this year, up 27.8 percent, data from the NDRC showed.
$94b
The yuan Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors' investment in the Chinese mainland as of the end of August, official data show.
59
IPOs in China's technology, media and telecommunications sectors in the first half of this year, said PricewaterhouseCoopers.