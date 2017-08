Figuratively speaking

140m yuanValue of 760 vehicles imported via Alashankou port in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the first eight months, 5.3 times the full-year figure for 2016.6.8%Moody's Investors Service's new 2017 GDP growth forecast for China, up from 6.6 percent.281.3b yuanInvestment in power grid projects across the country from January to July, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Wednesday.1.1tr yuanInvestment in roads in China in the first seven months of this year, up 27.8 percent, data from the NDRC showed.$94bThe yuan Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors' investment in the Chinese mainland as of the end of August, official data show.59IPOs in China's technology, media and telecommunications sectors in the first half of this year, said PricewaterhouseCoopers.