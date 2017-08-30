Film market growing

China's box-office sales will reach 55 billion yuan ($8.36 billion) in 2017 and the Chinese film market is expected to be the world's largest by 2020, said the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT).



The increase in facilities has created a foundation for the booming market. China has surpassed North America with more than 44,400 movie screens, including more than 38,300 3D screens in China as of March 2017.



Chinese films raked in nearly 49.3 billion yuan in ticket sales in 2016, including 3.8 billion yuan in overseas markets, according to the SAPPRFT.

