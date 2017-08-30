Flood caused by Harvey paralyzes Houston

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart from the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday for Texas to view the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Photo: AFP

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall again on Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border, adding more rain after a record downpour that has caused catastrophic flooding and paralyzed the city of Houston.The storm that first came ashore on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years has killed at least 17 people and forced tens of thousands to leave their deluged homes.Damage has been estimated at tens of billions of dollars, making it one of the costliest US natural disasters.There is some relief in sight for Houston, the fourth most populous US city, with forecasters saying five days of torrential rain may come to an end as the storm picks up speed and leaves the Gulf of Mexico region later in the day.Harvey, which made landfall west of Cameron, Louisiana on Wednesday, was expected to produce an additional 7.5 to 15.24 centimeters of rain to an area about 129 kilometers east of Houston as well as southwestern Louisiana, where some areas have already seen more than 17 inches of rain.It is projected to weaken as it moves inland to the northeast, the National Hurricane Center said."We aren't going to be dealing with it for too much longer. It's going to pick up the pace and get out of here," said Donald Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana.US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visited Texas on Tuesday to survey damage from the first major natural disaster to test his leadership in a crisis. The president said he was pleased with the response, but it was too soon for a victory lap."We won't say congratulations," he said. "We don't want to do that ... We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished."Aside from the flood, the US first lady's dressing style - sky-high stiletto pumps, part of an outfit that included tailored capri pants, an army green bomber jacket with ruched sleeves and aviator sunglasses - also attracted eyeballs and criticism.Television writer-producer Brad Wollack quipped: "Help is on the way, Texas! Don't worry, Melania has her special storm stilettos."