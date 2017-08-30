May holds first meeting with Abe with eye on Brexit fears

Theresa May has held her first talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Kyoto at the start of an intensive three-day visit Wednesday with an eye to soothing Brexit
fears and pushing ahead on early free-trade talks with the world's number three economy.
May, who attended a traditional tea ceremony with Abe, said she would be asking Japan to push ahead with talks to seal a wide-ranging EU-Japan trade deal, with the idea this could then be used as a model for a British deal, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Speaking before the tea ceremony, which was followed by a dinner and talks with Abe, May said this model could be used to speed up post-Brexit trade arrangements with other countries.
"We can't sign up to a trade deal with Japan or with any other country outside of the EU until we've left the EU," she told ITV in Kyoto.
"What we can do is to be talking about that future relationship. That's what I'm going to be doing here with Prime Minister Abe."
Britain formally told the EU in March it will withdraw from the 28-member bloc, stirring fears in Japan about what the move would mean for companies with significant business interests in the country.
"We're going to ask for transparency and predictability so as to minimize the impact on [our] companies," a Japanese foreign ministry official in charge of European affairs said ahead of May's visit.
More than 1,000 Japanese companies do business in Britain, employing some 140,000 local people with many using Britain as a staging post to do business in Europe.
Among them, automakers Toyota and Nissan have factories in Britain while tech giant SoftBank in 2016 announced the $32 billion purchase of British iPhone chip designer ARM Holdings. But Britain is now at risk of losing the "passporting rights" financial firms use to deal with clients in the rest of the European bloc.
That, along with political uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, has spurred foreign companies that have set up shop in Britain, or established European headquarters there, to begin looking for alternative locations.